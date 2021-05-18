Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$19.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.43 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

