Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $20,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 33.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

