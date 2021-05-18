QuadrantProtocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,983.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $3,983.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00101103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $645.45 or 0.01498154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00119202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00064215 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

