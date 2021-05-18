Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Quantum by 26.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quantum alerts:

QMCO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $489.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.55.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.