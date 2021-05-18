Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$46,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,746.90.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$30,877.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,436.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

QTRH opened at C$2.36 on Tuesday. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$270.03 million and a PE ratio of 14.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.