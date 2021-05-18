QuickX Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $193,637.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $193,637.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $626.30 or 0.01460009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00119298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00064194 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.