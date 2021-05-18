R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

RCM stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in R1 RCM by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

