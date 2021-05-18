Radix (EXRD) Reaches Market Cap of $98.21 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $98.21 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00094436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $649.55 or 0.01493131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00118818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00063668 BTC.

Radix Profile

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.