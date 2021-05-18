Ralph O. Hellmold Sells 3,179 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $43,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

