RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT opened at $20.61 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $515.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,732 shares of company stock worth $177,408. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 200.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $472,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

