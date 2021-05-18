Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,616.39

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,616.39 ($21.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,816 ($23.73). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,802 ($23.54), with a volume of 214,593 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,984.83 ($25.93).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,775.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,616.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.26%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

