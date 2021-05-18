Ravencoin Classic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $138,354.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $138,354.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,803.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.81 or 0.07910095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.35 or 0.02533305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.00684964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00207189 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.08 or 0.00789829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.13 or 0.00675472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.58 or 0.00585418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,774,880,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

