Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$18.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.85. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 53.73.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 271.66%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

