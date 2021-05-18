Raymond James Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$38.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

TSE HCG opened at C$35.64 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$16.50 and a 1-year high of C$36.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.58.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.6599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

