Raymond James Raises Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $43.50

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.50 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

