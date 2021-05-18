Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$16.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. Atb Cap Markets cut Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.25. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.00 and a 12 month high of C$15.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.