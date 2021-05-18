Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 161 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $559,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $9,274,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPL. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,650.00 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,599.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,064.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

