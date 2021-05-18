Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $218,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 11,098.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ING opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

