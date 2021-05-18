Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $235,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Motco increased its stake in UGI by 10,622.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. UGI Co. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

