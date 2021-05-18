Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

