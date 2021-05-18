Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,456 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 149,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.