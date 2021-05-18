Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,634 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Longbow Research upped their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

