Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $22,904,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,915. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

