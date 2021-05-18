RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROLL opened at $195.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $1,662,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,961 shares of company stock worth $11,766,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

