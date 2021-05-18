Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS: AMKBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/13/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/12/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/30/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/29/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/28/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2021 – A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 90,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

