Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intuit (INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Intuit had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/12/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $480.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Intuit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Intuit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Intuit had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $419.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

