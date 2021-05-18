Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $21.84 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

