RED Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.85 Million (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 142.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 189.4% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $4.49 million and $4.85 million worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.52 or 0.00677084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002570 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.