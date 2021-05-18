Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.44 million-$48.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

REED traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 19,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,702. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

