Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.

Shares of REED stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 17,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.27. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Reed's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.