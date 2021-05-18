Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MARK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 169,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

