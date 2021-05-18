Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $30.71

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.71, but opened at $29.92. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 2,134 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $990.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.25.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

