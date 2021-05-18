Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) to Issue GBX 4.83 Dividend

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RNWH stock opened at GBX 663 ($8.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £521.66 million and a P/E ratio of 24.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 601.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 538.46. Renew has a one year low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a one year high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82).

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

