Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Sells $490,650.00 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,990.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 232,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPTX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

