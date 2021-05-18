Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apyx Medical Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apyx Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%.

APYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

APYX opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 166,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 112,594 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.