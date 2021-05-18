Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$157.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$17.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.68. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of C$11.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.05 million and a P/E ratio of -10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,317,261. Insiders sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $95,805 in the last 90 days.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.