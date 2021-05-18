Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.13. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative net margin of 264.14% and a negative return on equity of 100.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $19,399,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $11,230,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $10,438,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,289,000.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.