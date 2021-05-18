Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $865.72 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $865.72 million and $67.46 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00099232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.05 or 0.01470563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00064827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00118507 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

RSR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

