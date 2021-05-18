Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 7.6%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.88. 2,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 619,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,436,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after buying an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 151,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 128,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.