Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) PT Raised to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $122,692.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,818 shares of company stock worth $793,115. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rexnord by 1,057.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 301,263 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

