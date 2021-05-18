Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Reaches $27.07

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $113,650.23 and $18,890.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $27.07 or 0.00061521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00088702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.00415893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00228837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $577.69 or 0.01313098 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00044871 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

