Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTMVY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of RTMVY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,390. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

