RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $437.33.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $235.53 on Friday. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total value of $2,878,730.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,452 shares in the company, valued at $44,723,678.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,971 shares of company stock valued at $19,383,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after acquiring an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after buying an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.