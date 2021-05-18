ROAD (ROAD) Market Cap Achieves $305,671.33

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a total market cap of $305,671.33 and approximately $27,828.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

