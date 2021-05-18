Rong Zhou Sells 700 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $13,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $950.79 million, a PE ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 240,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

