Roth Capital Increases Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Price Target to $3.70

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $3.60 to $3.70 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AXU stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $433.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,867,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 578,496 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,775,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 571,190 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.