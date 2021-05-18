Rotten (ROT) Trading 26.4% Lower This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $926,199.35 and approximately $4,866.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00089952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $601.25 or 0.01397896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00117103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.45 or 0.11070353 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 78,867,540 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

