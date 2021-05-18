Roxanne Phyllis Rose Sells 1,734 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70.

TSE LNR opened at C$75.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on LNR shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.