Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target to $40.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

POW stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POW. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

