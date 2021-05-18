Royal Bank of Canada Increases Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.65.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.11. The firm has a market cap of C$483.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.27. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$7.37 and a 52 week high of C$12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

